AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the American Quarter Horse Association and the Four Sixes Ranch recently announced that Glenn Blodgett, a recent inductee into the association’s Hall of Fame and a leader in the American Quarter Horse industry, died at the age of 73.

According to an obituary, published by both the association and the Four Sixes Ranch, Blodgett died on Nov. 20 because of a complication from surgery. Originally from the Texas Panhandle, Blodgett worked as the resident veterinarian and manager for the Four Sixes Ranch’s horse division.

Blodgett started at the Four Sixes Ranch in 1982, breeding more than 1,500 mares annually at the ranch. According to the obituary, officials said the ranch became an “all-time leading breeder of both racing and performance American Quarter Horses,” winning the AQHA Best Remuda Award in 1993.

In 1991, Blodgett was named the Texas director of the American Quarter Horse Association, eventually serving in various roles with the association, including the chairman of the association’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee and the association’s Executive President. According to the obituary, Blodgett was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2021.

The obituary said that Blodgett’s celebration of life will be hosted on Dec. 21. A place and time have not been determined as of this story’s publication.