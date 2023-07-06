(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 6, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 and Bar Z Winery are set to host a Burger Burn event in support of local veterans and the surrounding community on Aug. 6.

The event, according to a released brochure, will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Bar Z Winery, located at 19290 Farm to Market 1541 in Canyon. A hamburger or hot dog along with chips and a drink will cost $10.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the new American Legion Post in Canyon, the brochure read. In addition, Veteran Service Officers will be available for veterans who need help with a VA claim.