AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with American Airlines reports that one of its flights was diverted to Amarillo Wednesday because of a “disruptive customer.”

According to Gianna Urgo, an American Airlines spokesperson, flight 1497 from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Bozeman (BZN) was diverted to Amarillo (AMA) due to a disruptive customer. Law enforcement met the aircraft at AMA.

Officials said the customer exited the plane, and the flight re-departed shortly after.