American Advertising Federation to host Street Volkswagen Conference in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Advertising Federation (AAF) Amarillo Chapter is set to host the Street Volkswagen Region Conference (CRC) in Amarillo on today, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, according to a news release by the CRC.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming folks from coast to coast to this valuable event for professionals in a variety of industries,” said Jody Reynolds, CRC Co-Chair. “The 2021 AAF Street Volkswagen Central Region Conference will be attended by marketers, advertisers, designers, journalists, salespeople, freelancers, agencies, nonprofits, software developers, publishers and many more.”

Reynolds added, ““This is a great event for networking and establishing valuable business connections as well as learning new things through our top-notch keynote speakers and breakout sessions.”

There will be a variety of speaker at the conference and will include the keynote speaker, former Olympian Johnny Quinn, according to the Central Region Conference.

The CRC stated that the purpose of the conference is “truth in advertising,” which will be seen throughout the entire conference.

“Having this type of high-level conference right here in Amarillo is a rare opportunity for people

in our area to be able to attend without the added expense of hotel and travel,” says Blake

Goldston, CRC Co-Chair.

“AAF-Amarillo will be hosting attendees from across the country. The AAF works diligently in the areas of connection and growth, but most importantly in lobbying, representing, and protecting the interests of the advertising industry and those who purchase advertising,” Goldston concluded.

The CRC explained the precautions that are in place by the AAF Amarillo, and Embassy Suites to relieve any COVID-19 concerns, which includes social distancing and supplying masks to attendees.



Reynolds stated, “Ask your employer to support your attendance at the 2021 AAF Street Street Volkswagen Central. Your company will come away a more valuable team member because of the new connections you’ll make and the vast, new areas of marketing and advertising that you’ll learn about.”

“A huge thank you to Street Volkswagen, our presenting sponsor for helping make this event possible. And thank you to all of our other incredible sponsors who are supporting this professional experience,” Reynolds concluded.

You can register for the conference here.