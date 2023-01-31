AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chapter of the American Advertising Federation announced it will be awarding area students and professionals with an ADDYS award.

AAF-Amarillo said a Gold ADDY is a recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a Silver ADDY.

The American Advertising Awards Gala is at 6 p.m. on February 24 at Reed Beverage.

American Advertising Federation is a national network of affiliated advertising clubs. AAF-Amarillo is the Amarillo chapter of the network.