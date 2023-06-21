An American Red Cross van brings supplies to the shelter for flood victims at the Amarillo Civic Center on June 9, 2023.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Red Cross continues to provide shelter for Amarillo and Perryton residents following severe weather seen in the Panhandle. CEO of American Red Cross North Texas Region, Linda Braddy said that the shelters will continue to stay open as long as there is a need.

“We don’t set we don’t predetermine dates on that. Because we want to make sure we’re here as long as the community needs us to be here. And for some people that will take a little longer to get them moved out of the shelter to someplace else,” said Braddy.

Braddy said that according to the City of Perryton, there are about 60 residents staying at hotel rooms free of charge, so they have seen a lower amount of people staying at the Perryton High School shelter.

“We anticipate that will end sometime soon. And they’ll need to leave the hotels and so we’re prepared. We have space for 75 people here at the high school,” said Braddy.

Braddy said at one point the Red Cross shelter in Amarillo saw around 100 people, but it has leveled out to just under 40 people.

“That operation itself is winding down to the point that now we’re working on transition plans with the shelter residents. And I think we had yesterday we had about 14 families that were able, that are staying at the shelter who were able to submit grant proposals to the united way to be able to get some assistance from them as well,” said Braddy.

Braddy added that the events seen can cause trauma for some so the shelter has also referred 12 people to a local counseling center in Perryton. The shelter is also providing health services and mental health counseling.

“We have served about 100 people through here since we set up in the health services side of things. We also have mental health counseling that we’re providing. We have actually done about 20 clients mental health,” said Braddy.

She added that moving forward the shelters will continue to provide mental health counseling services and continue to work on assistance plans so clients can begin their path to recovery.