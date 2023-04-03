CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon is set to welcome the Amazon Prime docuseries, “The Story of Art in America,” as they interview four local artists and a local art historian for the episode about Canyon, according to Canyon officials.

The docuseries explores the role of art in American society in both large cities and small rural communities, with Canyon being featured in season three. According to officials, the first season focused on the western region of the country while the second season focused on the southeastern region of the season. Season three will include Canyon, Dallas, Texarkana, Corsicana, Saledo, Georgetown, Odessa, and Alpine.

“We were thrilled to be approached about being on the show,” said Megan Nelson, City of Canyon Communications Director. “This area is full of talented artists, and we’re lucky enough to have the largest history museum in the state right here in town. Canyon is often considered one of the ‘best-kept secrets’ to travel in Texas, but I’m ready for the secret to be out.”

Officials announced the artists in the series will be Andrew Miller, Jon Revett, Marsha Clements, and the Oliver Saddle Shop, all chosen by the director and producer of the docuseries.

“As we were doing research on Texas cities to be featured in the Season three of The Story of Art in America, we were careful to select cities representing the diversity of Texas, in terms of city size and geographical location,” said Pierre Gervois, CEO for Legit Productions/Executive Producer of SOAIA. “We were looking for one city in the Texas Panhandle and I was researching cities with interesting features related to arts and culture. The first thing that caught my attention in Canyon was the existence of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and in particular its beautiful Art Deco building. Then I discovered that painter Georgia O’Keefe lived in Canyon, and we knew we wanted to feature the city of Canyon.”

The project, officials detailed, will be filmed on Tuesday and Wednesday in Canyon and the episode will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.