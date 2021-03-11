Amazon prepares to open fulfillment center in Amarillo in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amazon is coming to the high plains.

This final decision was announced earlier today, March 11th, at the Amarillo Economic Corporation and Amazon’s joint press conference.

At the conference, State Senator Kel Seliger stated, “Amazon helps us realize that technology, communications technology, and retail technology really is the future of the American economy.”

The State Senator continued to say that in some ways, this is a bigger success for Amarillo than it is for a lot of places that Amazon has gone.

According to Amazon’s press release, in the new 1,000,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center, Amazon employees will “pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger customer items, such as furniture or outdoor equipment.”

Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon said, “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community.”

Amazon additionally shared that they will be paying their future employees an “industry-leading” $15 per hour starting wage.

Also speaking this morning at the press conference was State Representative Four Price. He stated, “This is an exciting development and you know, this investment in our community in Amarillo is a win-win. I think it’s a strategic win for Amazon. I think it’s a very important win for the community, the economic impact.”

Representing the City of Amarillo at the Amarillo Economic Corporation and Amazon’s joint press conference was Amarillo City Councilmember Place 3, Eddy Sauer.

“A big thank you to Amazon for choosing to come to Amarillo, but equally as important was Amarillo chose Amazon,” said Councilmember Sauer.

The councilmember adding that this can be beneficial to Amarillo’s small business owners.

“So not only are we increasing the employment roles by 500, but we’re actually incentivizing and bringing in to place for our small businesses and opportunity to watch them grow. To watch new businesses start,” explained Councilmember Sauer.