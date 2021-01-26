Amazon looking to build fulfillment center in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amazon is looking to build a 1-million square feet non-sortable fulfillment center across from Ben E. Keith, according to the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approved the Location Incentive Agreement on the project in a 5-0 vote on January 19th.

The AEDC is willing to provide Amazon.com Services, LLC, 2.5 million dollars.

That money would be an upfront payment for the creation of up to 500 full time employees and an annual payroll of 13.5 million dollars.

The City of Amarillo passed all three items concerning the Amazon fulfilment center with a 4-1 vote.

Councilmember Elaine Hays was the only one to vote against it.

“This year to be asking for preferential treatment and asking for cash upfront for a project for a company that is, that has had incredibly successful year is a difficult time to ask our community to use our tax dollars for that,” said Hays.

Potter County will consider this request on Feb. 8 at there next meeting.

If approved, Amazon will have the final decision.

“And the seventh step would be for Amazon to make the decision to choose Amarillo with this process and if they do that, they want to be up and running sometime early quarter four,” said Kevin Carter, president of AEDC.

Council members Freda Powell and Howard Smith talked about how this could bring growth and jobs to the area.

“I have to look at the big picture and I am all in favor of that. Especially in the part of town where the construction is taking place,” said Powell.

“I’m for moving forward. I’m told very frequently about how we lost a big deal to Plainview and I don’t want that to happen here,” said Smith.

The cost for the project is an estimated $100 million. $70 million in facility improvements and $30 million for equipment.

This fulfillment center would be the first of its kind in West Texas and would help Amazon service its customers in our region with large item orders.