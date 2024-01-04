AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Westgate Mall, is soon to receive an upgrade with the renovation of its movie theatre.

After a three-year hiatus, the six-screen theatre is set to reopen around Jan. 26, as the “Scene One Westgate Mall Cinemas.” Before closing, the theatre was owned by Premiere Cinemas and was a second-run cinema that allowed consumers to watch movies for a discounted price after they debuted in normal movie theaters.

The theatre is now owned by Scene One Entertainment and plans to show first-run movies. The new cinema is said to have low ticket family-based prices and will be the first Scene One Entertainment theatre in Texas.