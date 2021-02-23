Amarillo’s Travel Information Center lobby to reopen to the public

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), slowly but surely, Travel Information Center (TIC) lobbies across the state of Texas are reopening.
This includes the one located at 9700 E. I-40 (Exit 76/Airport Boulevard) in Amarillo, starting today. Said TxDOT, “It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week – just in time for the Spring Break travel season.”
Said the announcement, last March, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) made the decision to close all 12 Travel Information Center lobbies across the state on March 15, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As the threat of COVID-19 begins to subside in some areas, lobbies are reopening. For those that remain closed, the public is reminded that outside restrooms are open 24 hours a day and are cleaned regularly.
TxDOT’s TICs offer a variety of services for travelers:
- TxDOT travel literature, including the Texas State Travel Guide, Texas Official Travel Map, Texas Public Campgrounds and Texas Events Calendar
- Additional travel literature, including maps, pamphlets, booklets and brochures from local and statewide destinations, points of interest, special events, lodging and restaurants
- Free wireless Internet access
- Video theater for Texas attractions and destinations
- 24-hour security surveillance
- 24-hour restrooms
- “Welcome to Texas” photo opportunities
- Covered picnic tables and group facilities
In addition to the TICs, TxDOT currently has 76 Safety Rest Areas. They are noted by TxDOT as an essential safety feature providing travelers a break from driving, ultimately reducing fatigue.
More information is available at 1-800-452-9292 or www.DriveTexas.org.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Images reveal extensive fire damage to Paul Newman’s charity home for children
- Amarillo VA Health Care System to hold vaccination clinic for Childress-area veterans
- President Biden and First Lady to travel to Texas on Friday
- WV bill would forbid sexuality displays in public schools
- TxDOT warning Amarillo drivers of several road and highway closures this week