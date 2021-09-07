Amarillo’s Summer Street Maintenance Program continues with Coulter Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its Summer Street Maintenance Program continues with a construction project on Coulter Street from SW 34th Avenue to SW 45th Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, September 8, motorist should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs relating to construction, and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones said the city.

The city said alternate routes may need to be taken by some residents at various times due to lane closures and motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution.