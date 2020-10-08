WATCH: 2020 Amarillo State of the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo’s State of the city 2020 address made its virtual debut Thursday morning.

This year has been a roller coaster, and the city said although we have had our setbacks from the pandemic the city is still doing better than anticipated.

According to Assistant City Manager, Laura Storrs, financially the city is seeing sales tax dollars come in strong and the last two months have been greater than last year around this time.

The city is still making debt service payments on time and feel it will continue next year.

City officials also discussed the state of the police department which includes increased staffing and funding.

“As we watch all of the unrest and the conversations that are happening around the nation we’re not isolated from those conversations and I watched Chief Birkenfeld step directly into those conversations even making some policy changes back in may in regard to use of force and things like that,” Mayor Ginger Nelson, said.

The city also discussed a few projects like Thompson Park’s new aquatic center and how they are planning to open up in 2021.

A potential project brought up was the Amarillo Civic Center.

Assistant City Manager, Kevin Starbuck, said currently the revenue being brought in is around 36 million annually, but with a bigger and renovated facility they are predicting it to be around 64 million per year.

City officials also spoke with medical personnel on ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

Aside from asking citizens to wear a mask physicians urged people to be cautious of false information surrounding the virus.

Watch the State of the City below:

