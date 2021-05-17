Amarillo’s Ross Rogers Golf Complex/Mustang Course voted best in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Ross Rogers Golf Complex/Mustang Course was voted the top mid-price golf course in the state for 2021 by the Dallas Morning News.

The City said fees at the Mustang Course were reported as $60. Fees are $44.50, which puts the Mustang Course in the mid-price range.

The City continues saying even with this escalation in fee range, the Mustang Course was voted No. 1 in Texas. The Wildhorse Course at Ross Rogers Golf Complex was rated No.6-giving the City two of the top six courses in the state in this respective category.

“Being recognized as the best golf course in the state of Texas is an impressive honor,” said City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kashuba. “A huge thank you goes to (General Manager of Golf Operations) George Priolo and (Assistant General Manager of Golf Operations) James Stow for being great stewards of these amazing resources. Golfers in Amarillo have two courses recognized among the best in the state.”

The City also said the Mustang Course at Ross Rogers Golf Complex also ranked No. 3 in the category of “Top 50 You Can Play” – courses open to the public. Mustang topped other courses with much higher fees, such as No. 4 TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks ($324 fee) and No. 5 Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington ($129 fee.)