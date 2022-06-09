AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department released the details for its Summer Free For All event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at John Stiff Memorial Park.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the event will give Amarillo residents the chance to have free admission to the swimming pool as well as the Amarillo Tennis Center. There will also be carnival-style games, food trucks, bouncy houses, pickleball, a scavenger hunt and music. At 9 p.m., the Starlight Cinema will show the movie “The Sandlot” at the softball complex at the park.

For more information on the event, visit the department’s webpage.