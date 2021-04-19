Amarillo’s new ’boutique luxury hotel’ hiring now

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, the Barfield, Amarillo’s “Newest Boutique Luxury Hotel” is hosting a job fair with open interviews on Tuesday, April 27, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Said the announcement, “The Barfield, a standout among luxury hotels in Amarillo, has transformed the historic Barfield building in downtown Amarillo into 112 boutique rooms, two unique dining concepts, 2,500 square feet of chic event space, and endlessly inviting hospitality, our full-service hotel is the one West Texas has been waiting for. The Barfield hotel is expected to open in May.”

Hiring managers were noted in the announcement to be onsite during the event, at Workforce Solutions Panhandle for an in-person job fair on Tuesday, April 27, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. located at 3120 Eddy, Amarillo, TX 79106.

“Anyone interested in applying for any of the dozens of open jobs at the hotel should bring a copy of their resume, dress appropriately, and be ready to interview.” Said the release.

A list of jobs can be viewed here.