Amarillo’s Metro area leads the nation in vaccination rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to CovidActNow.org, the Amarillo metro area is leading the nation in vaccination rates.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson stated, “The fact that our city has been able to successfully launch one of the most quickly acting vaccination clinics in the country is something that I’m very proud of. It was the planning and the execution and the leadership of our City staff and our Health Department.”

The website has stated that 10.9% of the Amarillo metro area has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Diving further into these numbers, the website reports that within the Amarillo metro area, Randall County is number one within the area with 12.3% having received the first vaccine.

As for Potter County, 9.4% have received the first dose of the vaccine.

On the topic of moving forward, both Mayor Nelson and Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Director, agree that the next step will consist of adding the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Stoughton continued to remind everyone that it is important to remember that after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, you must wait at least 28 days until you can receive the second dose.

To view the discussed data, click here.