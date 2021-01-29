Amarillo’s hospitalization rate falls below 15 percent for the first time in 102 days

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s hospitalization rate fell below 15% for the first time in 102 days on Thursday and Mayor Ginger Nelson said this is fantastic news.

Mayor Nelson said she is looking forward to hospitalization rates staying down so that restaurants can move their occupancy back up to 75% and bars can reopen.

Michael Davila, store manager of Bubba’s 33 said if the hospitalization rate stays below 15% for the seven consecutive days and they are allowed to operate at 75% capacity that they will be opening up more tables and allow more staff on the floor.

He said other sanitizing practices and social distancing will remain in place.

“We can have more turn around and more people coming in and we can actually accommodate more people, but it’s not going to be an abundance of amount of more space that we will be using. But from a 50 to 75, there is going to be some change, but not a drastic change,” said Davila.

Davila said when they reach 100% capacity again, they will continue with masks to make guest and staff feel comfortable.

Mayor Nelson attributes the drop in the hospitalization rate to people wearing their masks, social distancing, and staying home if they are sick.

She said it is a partnership between citizens, businesses and local leaders.

Mayor Nelson added that the city will look at opening facilities if the hospitalization rate stays below 15% for seven consecutive days.