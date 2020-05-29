Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates 114th home with parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity was able to celebrate Friday by completing its 114th home, and they did it in a very unique way.

There was not any possible situation that the coronavirus pandemic was going to stop Habitat for Humanity from celebrating the Hel family from Thailand after all the hard work they did to build their brand new house.

“We really had to toss the keys,” Ashlie Zinolli, the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity community director said. “Typically what we do is go into the home we have a cake and a big celebration inside the home. But because of COVID-19, and social distancing we decided to do something a little different. We did a parade, we decorated our cars, we honked the horns and celebrated with them.”

The Hels spent over 900 equity hours and put down a $1,500 downpayment over the last two and half years to see their dream come true.

“It’s incredible,” Zinolli said. “Just knowing that their hard work has paid off, and knowing the community supports them is a great opportunity to experience.”

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to building safe, affordable housing for qualified, low-income families. Founded in 1981, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has served 114 families in our community.

For more information about how to volunteer or donate, please call (806)-383-3456 or visit www.amarillohabitat.org.

