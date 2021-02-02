Amarillo’s COVID-19 walk-in clinic administered 29,400 first doses of the COVID vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo’s Mayor, Ginger Nelson, the Amarillo COVID-19 walk-in clinic has administered 29,400 first doses of the COVID vaccine.

The second round of the vaccination began late January for those that have completed their 28-day waiting period after the first dose, so far, 6,800 have received their second dose stated Mayor Nelson.

