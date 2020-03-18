Amarillo’s Communications Director says 27 tested for COVID-19, all negative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Director of Communications, Jordan Schupbach, said via Twitter today that 27 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Amarillo and that all results for those came back negative.
You can read his tweet below.
