Amarillo’s Communications Director says 27 tested for COVID-19, all negative

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Director of Communications, Jordan Schupbach, said via Twitter today that 27 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Amarillo and that all results for those came back negative.

You can read his tweet below.

The most current data is 27 completed tests – all negative. We have tests. Local health care providers are actively testing for the virus. Number changes daily. — Jordan Schupbach (@JordanSchupbach) March 18, 2020

