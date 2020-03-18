Breaking News
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, Highland Park ISDs cancel school next week

Amarillo’s Communications Director says 27 tested for COVID-19, all negative

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Director of Communications, Jordan Schupbach, said via Twitter today that 27 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Amarillo and that all results for those came back negative.

You can read his tweet below.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss