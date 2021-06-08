Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 donating $1 for every Patriot Burger sold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to specially adapted homes for veterans.
Bubba’s 33 said for every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1.00 to Homes For Our Troops, and one Amarillo guest could win free burgers for a year, when they enter, in-person, at the restaurant.
Bubba’s 33 said the organization, Home For Our Troops, has completed more than 315 homes in 45 states with an additional 46 projects currently underway.
