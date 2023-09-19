AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development and Panhandle Community Services are set to host the 2023 annual Landlord Fair on Tuesday for property managers and owners.

According to organizers, the free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Regency Room.

The city released the following topics that will be discussed at the fair:

Housing program basics;

Inspection overview;

Fair Housing Training (presented by HUD); and

Program benefits for landlords.

For more information on the event call 806-378-3098 or contact stefanie.rodarte-suto@amarillo.gov.