AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo reports that it had to euthanize a Bengal tiger last Friday.

According to the City of Amarillo, Savannah, a 19-year-old Bengal tiger was humanely euthanized after more than 10 years in the Amarillo Zoo.

Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo

The city said that Savannah had been being treated for arthritis and kidney disease since 2021.

“Savannah held such a big place in our hearts,” Berkeley Hilliard, the Amarillo Zoo’s curator, said in the release. “She all taught us how to love and care for such a magnificent species. Savannah will be greatly missed.”

Since 2021, the city said Savannah had been receiving advanced-age preventive care to improve her quality of life. Zoo staff said they had discovered that Savannah was feeling ill. After conferring with consulting veterinarians, the decision was made to euthanize the tiger.

Sabrina, Savannah’s sister, died in January 2021 due to a rare invasive cancer. The average lifespan of a Bengal tiger in the wild is eight to 10 years.