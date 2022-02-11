AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating a new resident, who recently came to them with a fatal injury.

The Amarillo Zoo said Quill “Porky” Smith is a four-to five-year old North American porcupine who arrived at the Amarillo Zoo on Jan. 31 after being shot in the wild, resulting in a loss of his left leg.





The staff at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center helped Quill recover from his injuries, as he now calls the Amarillo Zoo his home.

“Quill is doing great. He is an amazing animal,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He has made himself at home really fast. He enjoys hugging our keepers. He will actually stand up on his hind legs and grab onto our legs and hug us. We love him, and he has fast become a fan favorite here at the zoo.”

“Porcupines use climbing as a defense mechanism,” Hilliard said. “Quill can still climb a little bit, but he cannot climb to his full potential, which makes him more vulnerable to predators.”

Although Quill has not be released back into the wild due to his injury, he can move on the ground and is living in a temporary enclosure at the Amarillo Zoo.