Amarillo Zoo welcomes new resident – Daisy the Baby Camel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomes its newest resident, Daisy the baby camel.

The Amarillo Zoo said Daisy, who was born Feb. 16, is a female dromedary, or one-humped camel. She comes to the Amarillo Zoo from the Metroplex.



Daisy – courtesy Amarillo Zoo

“Daisy is wonderful and has adjusted quickly to her new home here at the zoo,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Zoo Curator for the Amarillo Zoo. “She has a lot of personality and character. We love having her here. We think our visitors will also love her and enjoy getting to know her.”

Due to her youth, Daisy is being bottle-fed by Amarillo Zoo staff members, and this feeding process will continue for another two years. Daisy’s new home at the Amarillo Zoo is in the area previously known as the longhorn area. The Amarillo Zoo’s longhorn was recently moved to a pasture area at the zoo said the Amarillo Zoo.

The lifespan of a camel such as Daisy is roughly 40 years. Daisy could grow to a height of 6-foot-2 inches tall when she reaches adulthood.