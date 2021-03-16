Amarillo Zoo welcomes adorable new resident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It can’t be said for certain what a female black bear cub was searching for in New Mexico. What is for certain, according to the City, is that she has found it at the Amarillo Zoo.

Announced the City of Amarillo today, one of the Amarillo Zoo’s newest residents – and one of its cutest – is a female black bear cub from New Mexico. The one-year-old cub was recently brought to the Amarillo Zoo after multiple captures near humans and/or communities by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish. A private landowner in New Mexico contacted the Amarillo Zoo, and the cub was transported to its new home.

The cub has found a new life, literally, at the Amarillo Zoo, said the City. In New Mexico, wild animals captured four times by state officials near and around humans and/or communities are subject to euthansia because they can become a danger to humans and themselves.

“Most likely, the cub was coming around humans because she was searching for food,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “We don’t know what happened, but something happened to her mother. We are thrilled to have her here at the Amarillo Zoo. She is a joy. We look forward to everyone being able to see her once she gets acclimated to her new home.”







via the Amarillo Zoo

The cub does not have an official name. (Stay tuned. The City said that the public may have a say in naming this new Amarillo Zoo resident.) The cub is not yet available for public viewing. She is being introduced slowly to her new environment and her fellow residents, including a 25-year-old male black bear named “Perry” who has been at the Amarillo Zoo since 2004.

“We are introducing them to each other slowly through a fence,” Hilliard said. “This is a process, much like for any new animal that comes to the zoo. We love having her here, and we are looking forward to introducing her to our visitors. We think they will love her as much as we do.”