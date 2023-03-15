AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said on its Facebook page that the Amarillo Zoo is welcoming a new addition.

The city said it has added a Black Jaguar named Bagheera to its zoo. The jaguar is from the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound in Rosamond, California.

“He is trained with simple behaviors to aid in veterinary procedures. These include: “lay down”, “sit”, “up”, and “roll over,” said the city on its Facebook page post. “These behaviors also allow Zoo staff to do daily physical checks on him to make sure he is strong and healthy.”

The city said the jaguar can be seen on March 18 at 2 p.m. when it will be receiving special enrichment.