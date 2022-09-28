AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo.



Photos courtesy of the City of Amarillo

According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in Weatherford.

“They have been a joy,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “Each has their own unique personality and they are well acclimated to having people around. We love them, and they are definitely a hit with our zoo visitors.”

The Amarillo Zoo has four bobcats, including Poncho and Tooter said the city.