AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo invited the community to join in celebrating International Cat Day on Aug. 6, which will feature a range of events throughout the day as well as cat adoptions in the morning hours.

According to organizers, the city’s Animal Management and Welfare Department will host cat adoptions at the zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meanwhile, cat-focused events and shows will be available to visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including:

9:30 a.m. – Face Paint & Craft Station

10 a.m. – Bobcat Chat Bobcat exhibit

11 a.m. – Safari Chat Amphitheater

1 p.m. – Serval Chat Serval exhibit

2 p.m. – Lion Chat Lion exhibit

3 p.m. – Tiger Chat Tiger exhibit



Zoo officials also detailed that tiger headbands will be available for purchase for $1, which will also include free tiger face paint. Regular admission will apply to the event.

More information on the Amarillo Zoo can be found here, including details on its programs and ways that community members can show their support.