AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Zoo invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Endangered Species Act Saturday” on Endangered Species Day.

According to an Amarillo Zoo press release, events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, guests can enjoy a day outside with family while learning about the endangered animal ambassadors.

“Endangered Species Day is a great way for the Amarillo community to learn more about endangered species and how we can help all wildlife across the world and in our backyard,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “My favorite endangered species we love to highlight is the black-footed ferret. This is a native ferret species that used to be found from Calgary, Canada to the Great Plains and down to the Rio Grande River. We are 1 of 26 facilities in North America that have a black-footed ferret on display.”

According to the Amarillo Zoo, Saturday’s schedule of events include:

Monkey Enrichment at 10 a.m.

Camel Encounter at 11 a.m.

Lemur Chat at 1 p.m.

Safari Show at 1:30 p.m.

Camel Encounter at 2 p.m.