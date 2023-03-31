AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo invite the community to “Easter Eggcitement” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8 at the Amarillo Zoo.

According to a COA press release, guests may get a chance to meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events, and a safari show. Officials said the event will feature food from local food trucks, and carnival games hosted by zoo staff and local businesses.

Officials said tickets are $6 per person and children ages two and under are free, presale tickets are on sale on the Amarillo Zoo website.

“Easter Eggcitement is the zoo’s second largest event and is great way to support the Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “This egg-citing event is a great way to celebrate spring and welcome new and old zoo patrons to our zoo.”

For more information, officials encourage people to contact the Amarillo Zoo at 806-381-7911.