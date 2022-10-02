AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event.

According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per person and are currently available, here.

Officials list a few activities the event will include:

Halloween-themed activities

Costumed characters

Animal enrichment

Treat stations

Crafts

Games

For more information on the Amarillo Zoo “Boo at the Zoo”, visit here.