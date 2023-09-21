AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Zoo announced that “Boo at the Zoo” is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Officials said tickets are priced at $6 per person.
According to an Amarillo Zoo press release, the zoo will be filled with Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, and games.
To register for tickets visit the Amarillo Parks and Recreation website.
