AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Zoo announced that “Boo at the Zoo” is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Officials said tickets are priced at $6 per person.

According to an Amarillo Zoo press release, the zoo will be filled with Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, and games.

To register for tickets visit the Amarillo Parks and Recreation website.