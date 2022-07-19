AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— In celebration of National Zookeeper Week, the Amarillo zoo announced that they will have half-price admission on Wednesday for people who dress us as a zookeeper, or their favorite animal.

“National Zookeeper Week shows support and appreciation for our zookeeper staff,” Michael Kashuba, City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation, said. “What better way to do this than by letting visitors to Amarillo Zoo join in the fun and save money in the process?”

The Amarillo Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Discounted admission prices are:

Adults: $2.25

Children (ages 3 to 12 years): $1.25

Seniors (ages 62 and up): $1.75

Children ages 2 and under are free

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.