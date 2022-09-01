AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is remembering and honoring the kind and friendly porcupine, Quill Smith, whose name was celebrity-inspired.

The North American porcupine arrived at the Amarillo Zoo in January after recovering from a fatal injury in the wild which left him with three legs after he was show, for unknown circumstances, in the wild. The zoo said that the Wild West Rehabilitation Center helped Quill recover from his injury and Quill then called the Amarillo Zoo his home with the staff remembering Quill for his “friendly and outgoing personality.”



via the Amarillo Zoo

“Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will be dearly missed,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He spent his time sneaking treats from the fridge, following his keepers around and eating his favorite snack – sweet potatoes. He was in the process of being trained to use during education programs.”

“We ask for the community`s support during this difficult time for the Amarillo Zoo family,” the zoo added.

According to the zoo, Quill will be honored with a climate-friendly plant on zoo grounds.