Amarillo Zoo Monkey Moat makeover mural debuts Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that, “Thanks to the dedication of Class 1 Dental and the generosity of the Amarillo community, the Amarillo Zoo’s Monkey Moat exhibit is receiving a significant upgrade this holiday season.”

Class 1 Dental, said the City, is raising money to provide a facelift to the Amarillo Zoo’s Monkey Moat – one of the more popular exhibits at the zoo.

“Recently, we were made aware of a local need for additional resources by the Amarillo Zoo,” said Deborah Slagle, dental hygienist for Class 1 Dental. “Because the Amarillo Zoo is so important to us and our community, Class 1 Dental has decided to get involved by raising funds to upgrade the monkey exhibit to add to the zoo experience.”

The City said that the mural for the Amarillo Zoo Monkey Moat will be unveiled Sunday (Dec. 27) at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Visit the Zoo Day.

“The Monkey Moat is the first thing you see when you walk in the zoo, and it is in need of a facelift,” said Kayla Sell, City of Amarillo Visitor Services Specialist at the Amarillo Zoo. “We are excited to partner with Class 1 Dental to make the concrete area more aesthetically pleasing by designing and painting a mural that will stand out and engage our visitors.”

The City announced that Class 1 Dental will be collecting donations and selling t-shirts to raise money for supplies needed to complete the improvement project for the Monkey Moat.

More information can be gained from Class 1 Dental at 806-358-0368.