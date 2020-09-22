Amarillo Zoo looking for future partners for upcoming programs, special events, education opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is seeking future partners for upcoming programs, special events, and educational opportunities.

PR and Programs Coordinator for Amarillo Parks and Recreation, Kristen Wolbach, said they are looking for partners who share goals similar to them.

“The zoo, obviously, does a lot of different events throughout the year. So they’re just looking for people who are like-minded, who kind of serve the same mission in regards to education, conservation,” said Wolbach.

As for educational opportunities at the zoo, local schools are currently able to book field trips and outreaches for the spring. While preparing for this, the zoo continues to follow all guidelines provided by the governor and the school districts.

“Masks are required within our facility. Even though it is outdoors, we’re still requiring masks for all patrons. We also have a really cool little gadget that actually disinfects all of our high-use areas,” said Wolbach.

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, the Amarillo Zoo has seen record-breaking numbers of people coming through their gates.

“That’s just one of the few recreational activities that Amarillo citizens can do. So it’s low-cost and we’re seeing families coming in and out of the gates all day long. So it’s been a great, great time for the zoo, despite COVID challenges,” Wolbach.

The zoo has events coming up, such as “Night of the Living Zoo.” This function will include four nights of guided tours.

Wolbach said that the tour groups will be kept small, as a precaution to stay safe from COVID-19.

