AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo helped people of all ages get into the holiday spirit on Saturday with its “Easter Eggcitement” event, held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Community members were given the opportunity to meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events, and a safari show.

Dylan Long, Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist, said that some of the animals that were highlighted at the event included turkeys, lions, and foxes.

Visitors were also able to play a few carnival games hosted by the zoo staff, volunteers, and local Amarillo businesses. This event is the second largest event for the Amarillo Zoo during the year, and Long said it’s important to support the zoo and the animals.

“It’s more support to the zoo. It greatly helps us support the animals and also the operations at the zoo. With events happening from previous years to this year. It shows real support from the Amarillo community,” said Long.

Long went on to say that the event is a great way for visitors to meet a few of the new animals at the zoo like the raven, Edgar.

If you missed out on the event on Saturday, you still have a chance to visit the animals on the zoo’s tour. The tour takes place monthly on the first and third Saturdays.

You can find out more about the zoo and upcoming events here.