Amarillo Zoo honors teachers with free admission this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Teachers will have free admission to the Amarillo Zoo on Saturday, May 1, to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day!
Said the Zoo, “Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day with our animal friends!”
Teachers who bring their badge/employee ID, said the Zoo, will have free admission for the day.
