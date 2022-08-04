AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) announced that Amarillo Zoo is set to celebrate International Cat Day and its cat ambassadors with activities on Saturday, August 6.

According to a COA press release, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare will have cats available for adoption from around 9:30 a.m. to noon. Visitors will also be available to create their own cat toys and receive tiger face paint. Tiger headbands will also be available for $1.

The schedule of events:

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face Paint and Enrichment Station.

10 a.m. Bobcat Enrichment and chat.

11 a.m. Safari Show.

1 p.m. African Lion Enrichment and chat.

2 p.m. Serval Enrichment and chat.

3 p.m. Bengal Tiger Enrichment and chat.

For more information on International Cat Day at Amarillo Zoo contact, City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.