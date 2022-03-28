AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday evening, the City of Amarillo’s Zoning and Planning Commission hosted a special public meeting on proposed zoning changes.

After more than an hour of public comment, the commission voted unanimously to postpone taking any action on the revised zoning proposal, delaying any vote to send it to the Amarillo City Council.

Andrew Freeman, the assistant city manager for the City of Amarillo, said on Friday that the zoning initiative for these changes is the underlying regulations for zoning.

“So that’s why it’s such a long document because it touches on parking regulations, it touches on use allowed in each district,” said Freeman.

He also addressed concerns the city is hearing about AIRBNB’s and other short-term rentals, as well as traditional bed and breakfasts.

“We’re gonna try and make it very clear. If you’re a bed and breakfast, you are not a short term rental,” Freeman said. “So the major changes that we’ve had related to that use so our old code, the current code, doesn’t define a short term rental, it technically doesn’t exist.”

The change would recognize short-term rentals and allow them in all zoning districts.

“We’re trying to modernize it, consider impacts on residential for these cases where we’re trying to be more flexible, but we’re also trying to protect those residents from commercial coming in and disrupting a typical residential neighborhood,” he added.

Freeman said the Amarillo City Council has no interest in further regulating short-term rentals.

“We just want them to pay their hot tax, keep a level playing field with hotels. But as far as getting in the business of how you operate, how many we have in a neighborhood, that’s not something that they’ve had any interest in, including in the code,” Freeman said.

As far as the rest of the proposed changes, Freeman said the typical homeowner likely would not see any changes.

“You wouldn’t even know the code exists. It’s not going to touch their properties,” said Freeman. “Now, if you have commercial real estate or you’re planning a new development, that’s when the regulations are going to come into play, whether it’s landscaping or lighting or those kind of things”

The commission said on Monday it plans to host more informal committee meetings with a couple of commission members, members of the public, and others before putting the item back on the agenda.

To read the full document, click here.