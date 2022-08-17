AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Youth Choirs announced that auditions for the 2022-2023 season will be from 4:15p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 23 at 8501 S. Coulter Street.

According to the Amarillo Youth Choir website, the organization’s mission is to provide Texas Panhandle youth concert opportunities and music education in an inclusive and encouraging environment. The Amarillo Youth Choir is a nonprofit organization open to all students from 2nd grade through high school.

For more information, or to sign up for auditions, visit the Amarillo Youth Choirs website.