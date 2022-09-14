AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Women’s Network hosted its annual Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony.

The AWN is honoring Angela Knapp Eggers, the senior director at the Laura Bush Institute of Women’s Health, with the Life Time Award.

Georgia Estrada, Potter County Constable, and Kashion Smith, The Executive Director of the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau received the Career Award.

“Well, this is the oldest women’s orginization that works business network in Amarillo. It is just a huge honor that I would be recognized in my career by a group of women at this caliber. I definitely am humbled by the experience,” said Smith.

The Career Achievement Award Program has been honoring women who have achieved a Major Career Advancement within the previous year since 1981.