AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for assistance finding Sandra Kay Rodriguez who is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Probation Violation – Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction.”
The Crime Stoppers detailed that Rodriguez is also wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction.”
Rodriguez is described by the Crime Stoppers as a 43-year-old woman, standing at five feet one inch tall, 110 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
If you know Sandra’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
The Crime Stoppers noted that if your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
