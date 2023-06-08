AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 49-year-old Misty Dawn Burgan who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.”

Burgan is described by the Crime Stoppers as standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know Burgan’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers noted that if your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.