AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information on 26-year-old Magdalena Manuela Holguin, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”
Officials described Holguin as a woman standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Holguin’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. In addition, tips can be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that a tip leading to Holguin’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.
