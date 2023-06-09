(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 9, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman was sentenced Thursday to almost six years in prison following an incident where she pointed a gun at an FBI agent during “her boyfriend’s arrest,” in December 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

According to the U.S. DA’s office, Rebekah Jones, 30, was sentenced to almost six years in prison after an incident in 2021 when federal agents attempted to arrest Christopher Stephen Brown, her boyfriend, in the apartment the two were in after Brown made threatening phone calls to the Chabad Lubavitch organization, a Jewish organization.

During the arrest, Brown refused to exit the apartment and Jones attempted to pull Brown back inside the bedroom. Jones then pointed a loaded gun at one of the agents who was able to free the weapon from Jones. The two were then arrested without injury.

According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, Jones was indicted in December 2021 for one count of “assaulting a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon.”

The DA’s office said Jones elected for a trial and in November 2022, Jones was found guilty by a federal jury of “Assaulting a Federal Officer Using a Deadly Weapon.”

Jones was sentenced to 71 months in prison, almost six years, by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk.

MyHighPlains.com reported that Brown was sentenced in January 2023 to two years in federal prison for “interstate threatening communications.”