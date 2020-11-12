Amarillo woman sends message of kindness to medical staff; shares importance of wearing mask after recent hospital visit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Waiting for hours at the emergency room during a medical emergency is the new reality locally due to a rise of COVID-19 cases and our hospitalization numbers.

“If you have an emergency, they’re going to choose whether or not you’re a priority. I can tell you that Friday night we experienced the priority of not appendicitis,” said Valerie Massie.

Massie shared her experience of visiting a local hospital after she was experiencing stomach pain.

“The waiting room was just so full. I have not ever seen anything like that before. We got in, they got my vitals and everything. There wasn’t empty chairs,” said Massie.

Because of hospital staff prioritizing and caring for COVID patients and other emergencies, Massie said she had to wait several hours before a room was available.

“During that time, my pain was a 10. I was throwing up. I was literally crying in pain. It hurt just so bad,” said Massie.

Massie said it was sad to see how people in the hospital were treating the staff.

“They were trying the best they could and people were being sarcastic to them. There were people saying mean things and asking, is anybody even working back there? That was sad to see because they’re just doing the best they could. I was sure to let everybody I saw, know that they were doing a good job,” said Massie.

Massie told us if people will wear a mask and if COVID-19 cases would decrease, then their hospital experience could go smoother.

“The way to make sure that you have a bed when you have an emergency is to wear your mask now and hopefully by the time you get in, they can choose you next as the priority,” said Massie.

Massie said her appendectomy was a success and that she was released from the hospital just several hours after her procedure.

Massie said she is doing great and recovering nicely.