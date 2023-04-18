AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo woman has been reappointed to the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Amarillo resident Dianne Hefley has been reappointed to the Texas Funeral Service Commission. Officials said the commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants, issues licenses and regulates cemetery and crematory services.

Officials said that Hefley is a residential real estate agent and was a teacher for 33 years. The release said she is a member of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Amarillo Retired Teacher Association.

The release said that Kristin Tips, a San Antonio resident, was also reappointed to the board. Tips is the president, chief operating officer and funeral director of Mission Park Funeral Chapels, Cemeteries and Crematories. The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation and are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.